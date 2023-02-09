Join Hoxworth Blood Center at the annual Queen City Blood Drive
Posted at 11:37 AM, Feb 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 11:37:13-05
Join Hoxworth Blood Center at the annual Queen City Blood Drive February 14 and 15 at the Duke Energy Convention Center. Donors will receive a FREE Queen City logo T-shirt, FREE voucher for two Cincinnati Cyclones tickets, FREE voucher for a Donatos Pizza, FREE bag from the Flying Pig Marathon (while supplies last) as well as a $10 off coupon from Fleet Feet! Make your plans now – visit Hoxworth.org/QueenCity or call 513-451-0910. Hoxworth serves more than 30 area hospitals and medical centers and collects over 100,000 units of blood products to help save the lives of patients locally.
