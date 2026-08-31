“If You Give a Child a Book …” helps local students build home libraries

Access to books can play an important role in a child’s academic success, and the Scripps Howard Fund’s “If You Give a Child a Book …” campaign is working to make sure more students have books they can call their own.

Michelle Hopkins talks with Meredith Delaney, president and CEO of the Scripps Howard Fund, and Principal Ellen Peach of Glenn O. Swing Elementary School about what they have seen through the program. Community support helps the program continue serving students and could help it expand into other schools. To support the “If You Give a Child a Book …” campaign, text WCPO to 50155 or visit www.wcpo.com/giveabook