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“If You Give a Child a Book …” helps local students build home libraries

The “If You Give a Child a Book …” campaign gives local students books of their own while helping them build home libraries and discover the joy of reading.
“If You Give a Child a Book …” helps local students build home libraries
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Access to books can play an important role in a child’s academic success, and the Scripps Howard Fund’s “If You Give a Child a Book …” campaign is working to make sure more students have books they can call their own.

Michelle Hopkins talks with Meredith Delaney, president and CEO of the Scripps Howard Fund, and Principal Ellen Peach of Glenn O. Swing Elementary School about what they have seen through the program. Community support helps the program continue serving students and could help it expand into other schools. To support the “If You Give a Child a Book …” campaign, text WCPO to 50155 or visit www.wcpo.com/giveabook

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Michelle Hopkins weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9.

Cincy Lifestyle Team

Michelle Hopkins

Mariah Ellis

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