Hoxworth Hosts a Blood Drive to Celebrate the Bengals

It's what people have been talking about for weeks: the Cincinnati Bengals and their incredible season! To celebrate, Hoxworth Blood Center is asking Who Dey Nation to roll up a sleeve and save a life. Appointments are encouraged due to the anticipated popularity of this exclusive giveaway. To schedule a donation, visit www.hoxworth.org or call (513) 451-0910. Hoxworth Blood Center and the Cincinnati Bengals – saving lives close to home.
Posted at 6:22 PM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 18:22:56-05
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Clyde Gray, Mona Morrow and Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..
Cincy Lifestyle Team