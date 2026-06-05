How to find cool gifts to celebrate Dads and grads

As graduation ceremonies wrap up and Father’s Day approaches, the pressure to find the "perfect gift" is on.

To help shoppers discover gifts that truly stand out, Award-winning Digital Lifestyle Expert Mario Armstrong is showcasing the season’s most innovative gear.

Mario will feature a curated selection of the most sought-after items, including a cutting-edge mobile phone, a sophisticated adult construction set, a high-performance gaming PC built for elite multitasking, and a precision gaming controller for the ultimate competitive edge. Get ready to upgrade your gifting game with these standout picks!