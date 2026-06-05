Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

How to find cool gifts to celebrate Dads and grads

Award-winning Digital Lifestyle Expert Mario Armstrong is showcasing the season’s most innovative gear.
How to find cool gifts to celebrate Dads and grads
Posted
and last updated

As graduation ceremonies wrap up and Father’s Day approaches, the pressure to find the "perfect gift" is on.

To help shoppers discover gifts that truly stand out, Award-winning Digital Lifestyle Expert Mario Armstrong is showcasing the season’s most innovative gear.

Mario will feature a curated selection of the most sought-after items, including a cutting-edge mobile phone, a sophisticated adult construction set, a high-performance gaming PC built for elite multitasking, and a precision gaming controller for the ultimate competitive edge. Get ready to upgrade your gifting game with these standout picks!

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia and Michelle Hopkins weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9.

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Here’s how to get WCPO 9 back on DIRECTV