How daily habits and primary care can protect your brain health as you age

Cognitive health, which means the ability to think, learn, and remember, plays a central role in older adults' ability to make decisions, maintain memory, and preserve independence.

Oak Street Health Senior Medical Director Dr. Meredith Mucha said brain health is shaped not only by genetics, but also by everyday choices.

"Our brain health is not just affected by genetics, but it's also affected by our daily habits," Mucha said.

Mucha said older adults should approach cognitive health the same way they approach physical health — with prevention in mind.

"It very much benefits from prevention," Mucha said.

She said keeping the brain healthy requires daily engagement across several areas, including:

Challenging the brain through puzzles, reading, or learning something new

Regular physical activity

Eating nutrient-rich foods such as nuts, whole grains, fish, and vegetables

Avoiding habits like smoking, alcohol use, and a sedentary lifestyle

"It's not really just one activity, it's really developing a lifestyle, a healthy lifestyle to keep your brain engaged and active on a daily basis," Mucha said.

Mucha said cognitive health is also a core part of primary care at Oak Street Health, where providers see patients regularly over many years. That continuity allows the care team to detect subtle changes in memory early, investigate underlying causes, connect patients and families with resources, and build care plans focused on long-term independence.

"More importantly, I'd say, is creating a care plan that allows the patient to be healthy, independent for as long as possible," Mucha said.

At Oak Street Health, patients are supported not just by a primary care provider, but by a dedicated care team that includes a social worker and a behavioral health specialist. Many Oak Street Health centers also offer community programming such as arts and crafts, chair yoga, and educational opportunities.

"It's a community space," Mucha said. "We have community rooms just for that purpose."

Oak Street Health has 3 locations in Cincinnati: in Avondale, Fenneytown, and Westwood. Mucha said anyone interested in learning more is welcome to visit, meet the care team, and see how the practice supports older adults.

More information and online booking are available at oakstreethealth.com.

This segment, sponsored by Oak Street Health, aired on CINCY LIFESTYLE and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI.

