Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Hot Tech this Holiday Season

Technology Expert Alberto Santiago Deida spoke with Pete Scalia to talk more about how Hispanic Americans are using technology and how gift-givers can incorporate that passion into finding the perfect gift.
Posted at 10:45 AM, Nov 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-23 10:45:01-05

Hispanic Americans are tech-savvy consumers and when it comes to the holidays, many would love a gift with the latest technology. Smartphones were the number one ask and they must come with gaming and social media features.

Technology Expert Alberto Santiago Deida spoke with Pete Scalia to talk more about how Hispanic Americans are using technology and how gift-givers can incorporate that passion into finding the perfect gift.

For more information, visit oneplus.com/us/event/black-friday-2023

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022

Local News

Help those in need with our Toy Team 9 donation drive 2023