Hot Tech this Holiday Season

Hispanic Americans are tech-savvy consumers and when it comes to the holidays, many would love a gift with the latest technology. Smartphones were the number one ask and they must come with gaming and social media features.

Technology Expert Alberto Santiago Deida spoke with Pete Scalia to talk more about how Hispanic Americans are using technology and how gift-givers can incorporate that passion into finding the perfect gift.

For more information, visit oneplus.com/us/event/black-friday-2023

#WCPO9Sponsor