Hope To Dream Families Benefit From Beds & Brunch

Posted at 11:13 AM, Sep 30, 2022
Beds and Bruch - that's a great combo! Chick-Fil-A, St. Vincent de Paul, Morris Furniture, and WCPO 9 teamed up to provide 75 local children in need a new bed during the 'Hope to Dream' event. Families and volunteers left with full bellies and smiles.

Pete Scalia sat down with Chick-fil-A Kenwood Towne Centre Operator, Garth Truter, to talk more about their involvement with Hope to Dream, plus a new menu items you'll find at Chick-Fil-A this fall.

To learn more, visit www.CFACincyNKY.com

