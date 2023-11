With the holidays approaching, it's time to sharpen those hosting skills! Super chef and food writer, Marisel Salazar, joined Michelle Hopkins to show her tricks and tell her secrets to host all the seasonal get togethers successfully. Whether serving warm donuts and sandwiches or gourmet dinners and desserts, find out how to entertain family and friends easily this year.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..