Go Red Experience

Go Red Experience
Posted at 2:08 PM, Mar 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-20 14:08:03-04

Heart Disease has been on everyone's mind this year. Specifically everyone is trying to understand 'What are my own risk factors? Are my family members showing symptoms?'

The Go Red Experience celebrates the lifesaving work of the American Heart Association and educates our community on risk, symptoms, and lifesaving techniques. Michelle Hopkins met with Jennifer Collopy, a Woman of Impact Nominee, to learn more about an upcoming event and her experience.

For more information on the Go Red Experience and Jenny's Woman of Impact Campaign, visit http://bit.ly/3yS9bJM

