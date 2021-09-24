Getting Back to What You Love with Beacon Orthopaedics

It's tragic when pain keeps you from doing the things you love. But you don't have to live in pain! We met up with Carl Prather, a karate instructor who chose himself and his happiness over the pain he was feeling. He is now back to kicking and even hiking, thanks to double knee replacement surgery at Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.

Cincy Lifestyle Team Mona Morrow Clyde Gray