Posted at 1:20 PM, Apr 12, 2024
Shield your identity and safeguard our community at the Furniture Fair WCPO 9 Shred Day event benefiting Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Crime Stoppers! Bring your sensitive documents and unwanted prescription drugs to one of the five furniture fair locations on Saturday, April 13 from 8am-12pm.
Locations:
- 7200 Dixie Highway (RT. 4) Fairfield, 45014 (513) 874-5553
- 4363 Eastgate Square Dr. Cincinnati, 45245 (513) 753-8555
- 8760 Colerain Ave. Groesbeck, 45251 (513) 385-6600
- 9591 Fields Ertel Road Loveland, 45140 (513) 774-9591
- 3710 Alexandria Pike Cold Spring, KY 41076 (859) 572-6800
