Food, Connection, and Hope: Supporting Families in Need

As the holidays approach, many families in our community are struggling with hunger. For over 50 years, Freestore Foodbank has been providing food, connection, and hope to those who need it most. Michelle Hopkins spoke with President & CEO, Kurt Reiber, to learn about the impact Freestore Foodbank is making, the challenges families face, and how you can help ensure no one goes without a meal this season.

Whether it’s through donations, volunteering, or spreading the word, there are many ways to make a difference. Visit freestorefoodbank.org to learn more about how you can get involved.

