Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Food, Connection, and Hope: Supporting Families in Need

Michelle Hopkins spoke with President &amp; CEO, Kurt Reiber, to learn about the impact Freestore Foodbank is making, the challenges families face, and how you can help ensure no one goes without a meal this season.
Posted

As the holidays approach, many families in our community are struggling with hunger. For over 50 years, Freestore Foodbank has been providing food, connection, and hope to those who need it most. Michelle Hopkins spoke with President & CEO, Kurt Reiber, to learn about the impact Freestore Foodbank is making, the challenges families face, and how you can help ensure no one goes without a meal this season.

Whether it’s through donations, volunteering, or spreading the word, there are many ways to make a difference. Visit freestorefoodbank.org to learn more about how you can get involved.

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

The team that helps you save so you Don't Waste Your Money