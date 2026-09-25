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Flu vaccine myths, risks, and member resources

Learn why early flu vaccination matters, who faces a higher risk of complications, and how Buckeye Health Plan members can get help.
Flu vaccine myths, risks, and member resources
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Getting the flu vaccine early can help protect your health before flu cases begin to spread. Buckeye Health Plan medical director Dr. Peter Kambelos says it takes about 2 weeks for the vaccine to generate an antibody response, making it important not to wait until flu season is underway.

Getting vaccinated can also help protect the people around you. Older adults, children, pregnant women, and people with chronic conditions may face a greater risk, so the flu shot can help protect loved ones and support community health.

For more flu tips or information about where to get vaccinated, visit buckeyehealthplan.com/flu.

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