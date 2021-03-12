Flawless, Youthful Skin from Pour Moi Skincare

Forget everything you know about skincare! If you want anti-aging results, choosing products based on your skin type or age is dated thinking. Clinical results tell us for optimal results, you need skincare based on your climate. Pour Moi Skincare has climate-smart technology that gets rid of those fine lines and wrinkles!

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.