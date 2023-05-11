Watch Now
Posted at 11:46 AM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 11:46:34-04

Financial literacy is important for all teens and young adults, but it’s not a skill that’s being taught at school or at home. That’s one of the reasons Edward Jones developed the Financial Fitness Initiative. The program is designed to help people who lack information establish and strengthen their financial wellness.

Katie Schonaerts joined Pete Scalia to talk more about the Financial Fitness program, the courses available and how Edward Jones plans to grow the program.

You can learn more at https://edwardjones.com/financialfitness

