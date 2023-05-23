Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Family Vacation Inspiration with Journalist Explorer Kinga Philipps

One of the Most UNIQUE Hosts for National Geographic &amp; Other Networks Shares how to have an epic summer with the whole family in Florida.
Posted at 8:34 AM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 08:34:40-04

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WCPO 9.

For more than a decade, Kinga Philipps has been rappelling, caving, scuba diving, free diving, jumping out of airplanes and swimming with sharks as the host of travel shows on National Geographic and Travel Channel. Now, Kinga is headed to sunny Florida with her family, which has the best theme parks in the world, amazing beaches, national parks, and a variety of unique outdoor experiences for everyone.

Just in time to plan your summer adventure, Pete Scalia spoke with Kinga to learn about Florida's most popular and under the radar vacation destinations and experience you can plan for the entire family!

Learn more at www.VisitFlorida.com

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022
Weekdays at 9AM

Catch the fun weekdays at 9AM