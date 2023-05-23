Family Vacation Inspiration with Journalist Explorer Kinga Philipps

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WCPO 9.

For more than a decade, Kinga Philipps has been rappelling, caving, scuba diving, free diving, jumping out of airplanes and swimming with sharks as the host of travel shows on National Geographic and Travel Channel. Now, Kinga is headed to sunny Florida with her family, which has the best theme parks in the world, amazing beaches, national parks, and a variety of unique outdoor experiences for everyone.

Just in time to plan your summer adventure, Pete Scalia spoke with Kinga to learn about Florida's most popular and under the radar vacation destinations and experience you can plan for the entire family!

Learn more at www.VisitFlorida.com