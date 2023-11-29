Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Fall Beauty, Health, & Wellness

Fall Beauty, Health, and Wellness
Posted at 11:04 AM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-29 11:04:05-05

PBfit (the top-selling powdered peanut butter brand) has just launched a new Peanut Flour Baking Blend, now available on Amazon. Just swap one to one for all-purpose flour in your favorite recipes.

With 1g of sugar, 2g of net carbs and 100 calories, the Atkins Endulge Almond Craze Bars are a perfect way to put your health at the forefront this season. Visit www.Atkins.com for more information.

Grow by MangoRx is a unique compounded formula utilizing four clinically proven ingredients which encourage blood flow and follicle development to promote hair growth. Mango by MangoRx is a rapid dissolving, under the tongue, mango-flavored pill treating symptoms of ED. The unique formula includes oxytocin, which improves feelings of intimacy. To learn more about their products, check out www.mangorx.com

LAVIOR is the only company exclusively dedicated to the therapeutic diabetes skin care market and endorsed by The American Diabetic Association (ADA). The LAVIOR skincare product line soothes and heals some of the most widespread and challenging skin problems – ulcers, wounds, burns, eczema/atopic dermatitis, bacterial and fungal infections, skin irritations, and cracked skin. You can find their Diabetic Wound Hydrogel and Diabetic First Aid products at Walmart locations nationwide and walmart.com

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022

Local News

Help those in need with our Toy Team 9 donation drive 2023