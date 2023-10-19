Watch Now
Fall and Winter Wellness Tips

Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, practicing physician and TV star of the Bravo reality series Married to Medicine, joined Pete Scalia with timely tips and products which promote good health and wellness.
New strains of COVID-19, RSV and the yearly flu are just a few of the seasonal challenges of Fall and Winter when staying healthy is more difficult. That’s why overall wellness is all about taking preventative steps that can help keep everyone safe and healthy. Almost daily there are new health challenges that impact individuals and families. What is often not known, however, is that there are solutions, including exercise, diet and even daily supplements that promote cell health and can provide what is needed to look and feel healthy.

Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, practicing physician and TV star of the Bravo reality series Married to Medicine, joined Pete Scalia with timely tips and products which promote good health and wellness.

