Don’t let scammers steal your holiday cheer

The holidays are supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year, but scammers have other plans!

With more online shopping, package deliveries, and packed schedules, it’s easier to overlook suspicious messages or click on something you shouldn’t. Bill Lantry, Vice President of the Fraud Department at General Electric Credit Union, shares why scammers take advantage of the holiday rush and what you can do to protect yourself.

Stay informed and learn how to recognize potential scams at gecreditunion.org/security.