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Don’t let scammers steal your holiday cheer

Scammers are taking advantage of busy holiday shoppers. Learn why fraud increases during the holiday season, who’s most vulnerable, and how to protect yourself from common scams.
Don’t let scammers steal your holiday cheer
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The holidays are supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year, but scammers have other plans!

With more online shopping, package deliveries, and packed schedules, it’s easier to overlook suspicious messages or click on something you shouldn’t. Bill Lantry, Vice President of the Fraud Department at General Electric Credit Union, shares why scammers take advantage of the holiday rush and what you can do to protect yourself.

Stay informed and learn how to recognize potential scams at gecreditunion.org/security.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Michelle Hopkins and Zac Pitts weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9.

Cincy Lifestyle Team

Michelle Hopkins

Mariah Ellis

Zac Pitts

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