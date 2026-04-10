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Creative Ways to Celebrate National Grilled Cheese Day

Chef George Duran shares creative ways to enjoy grilled cheese from brunch to dinner just ahead of National Grilled Cheese Day. Learn more about Lily’s Toaster Grills at lilystoastergrills.com.
Creative Ways to Celebrate National Grilled Cheese Day
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Grilled cheese has been a nostalgic comfort food for generations, and it even has its own holiday. Just ahead of National Grilled Cheese Day on April 12, Chef George Duran shares creative ways to enjoy grilled cheese from breakfast and brunch to dinner and entertaining.

He also highlights a time-saving option for busy families with Lily’s Toaster Grills, pre-grilled frozen grilled cheese sandwiches made with freshly baked bread, real cheese, and 100% butter. Visit lilystoastergrills.com or look for the orange box in the frozen aisle of your supermarket to learn more.

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