Creative Holiday Entertaining

If looking for the ingredients for a holiday gathering, then anyone will love this interview with Parker Wallace, founder of Parker’s Plate. Parker is also the author of a best-selling cookbook, called: “Eat Rich, Stay Skinny: A Girls’ Guide to Holiday Feasting.” This super chef will provide viewers and listeners with a guide for throwing great holiday celebrations that will inspire anyone to try some new and innovative products. Parker is ready to show everyone how to turn their regular holiday celebrations into a super party event that all their neighbors, friends and relatives will remember for years. Parker will also share some recipes that will still allow anyone to fit into those skinny jeans, even after the holidays.

ESSENTIALS FOR ENTERTAINING SUCCESS

When it comes to holiday hacks, Save A Lot is the place to go for one-stop shopping. During the holidays, stock up on essentials like Marcum Vanilla and Cinnamon to spice up any drink and dessert. Save A Lot’s pre-made spice mixes are also a huge timesaver. My favorites are their Italian Seasoning and Ranch Mix flavors. Just pour a packet into some sour cream and that will be a dip any guest will love. Save A Lot makes entertaining easier this holiday season. For more information, visit savealot.com.

A MUST-HAVE FOR HOLIDAY ENTERTAINING

There is nothing better than a beautifully crafted charcuterie board, so keep delicious Toasteds and Town House crackers on-hand. With only 10 minutes to spare for last-minute holiday drop-ins, quickly create an impressive charcuterie spread that every guest will love. Spread joy this holiday season with flavorful Toasteds and Town House crackers. They pair perfectly with a variety of meats, cheeses and jams. Check out Kelloggs.com/SpreadJoy for great-tasting charcuterie board recipes, or scan the QR code on limited-edition holiday packaging at retailers nationwide.

INGREDIENTS FOR HOLIDAY HARMONY

It is no secret that pecan pie is an iconic part of the Thanksgiving dessert table, but many people would be surprised by the versatility of the pecan, and the variety of ways they can be used throughout the season. Bring traditional side dishes to life by including pecans. Check out these showstoppers: Squash Pecan and Sausage Stuffing and this Mac and Cheese with Pecan Breadcrumbs. For a new way to put those Thanksgiving leftovers to good use, try the Turkey Pot Pie with Pecan Crust. Check out eatpecans.com for more delicious recipe inspiration.

BEVERAGE SUGGESTIONS FOR THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Truly Hard Seltzer has something for everyone this holiday season. Whether setting the table or bringing the party, the Truly Holiday Party Pack will help crack open the festivities with refreshing convenience. They have four unique cocktail-inspired flavors, including two new ones, Pear Martini-Style and Berry Bramble, along with fan-favorites Cranberry Orange Sparkler and Holiday Sangria-Style. It is the go-to for festive holiday beverages. They are available nationwide through New Year’s; visit TrulyHardSeltzer.com for a retailer near you.

