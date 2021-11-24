Creating Memorable Family Experiences with Real Christmas Trees

Did you know that 90% of people who switched from an artificial Christmas tree to a real Christmas tree in 2020 said they wished they had started buying a real tree sooner1? If you’re still thinking about making the switch, it’s not too late!The past couple of years have showed all of us that creating memories and spending quality time with family and friends is more important than ever. Real Christmas trees are special and help create these memorable experiences. Plus, they literally smell like Christmas! Whether you’re cutting it down yourself or going to pick one out at your local retailer, picking out your real Christmas tree is an event that creates family memories every year.