Creating Memorable Family Experiences with Real Christmas Trees

Did you know that 90% of people who switched from an artificial Christmas tree to a real Christmas tree in 2020 said they wished they had started buying a real tree sooner1? If you’re still thinking about making the switch, it’s not too late!The past couple of years have showed all of us that creating memories and spending quality time with family and friends is more important than ever. Real Christmas trees are special and help create these memorable experiences. Plus, they literally smell like Christmas! Whether you’re cutting it down yourself or going to pick one out at your local retailer, picking out your real Christmas tree is an event that creates family memories every year.
Posted at 7:04 PM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 19:04:22-05
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.
Cincy Lifestyle Team