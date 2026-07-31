Cool dip with a spicy twist: A no-cook summer recipe from That Dam Jam

CINCINNATI — Keeping the kitchen cool this summer just got a little spicier.

That Dam Jam founder Barbie Hahn stopped by to share an easy, no-cook dip recipe perfect for summer gatherings, and it takes less than a minute to make.

Hahn started That Dam Jam five years ago in her home kitchen, making Pineapple Habanero Jam for friends and family. The name came naturally.

"People would say, 'Oh, you need to make more of that damn jam, Barbie, can I buy some of that damn jam?'" Hahn said.

The business grew during COVID-19 lockdowns, when Hahn used the extra time to refine her recipes and find a commercial co-packer. The line has since expanded to include habanero, ghost pepper, and jalapeño varieties — a range Hahn describes as the "three bears" of spicy jams.

"I need something hotter. I need something less hot. I need something just right," Hahn said, describing the customer feedback that drove the expansion.

Hahn runs the business alongside Chelsea Groves, who she credits as the behind-the-scenes force keeping operations on track. Hahn also noted she still maintains a full-time career outside of That Dam Jam.

The brand recently earned top honors at Jungle Gym's Weekend of Fire, a major competition in the spicy food category. That Dam Jam's habanero jam took first place and its ghost pepper jam took second place in the non-hot sauce category. Jungle Gyms was also one of That Dam Jam's first major retail partners.

"They really have an on-ramp for small brands," Hahn said. "They really embrace small brands and they give people an opportunity to move from maybe not having any presence at all to being in the biggest international food store."

The recipe: Cool dip with a spicy twist

Hahn describes this less as a strict recipe and more as a method — no measuring required.

Ingredients:

About half a container of sour cream

1 packet of ranch dip seasoning

2 to 3 tablespoons of That Dam Jam habanero jam (adjust to taste; add a small amount of ghost pepper jam for extra heat)

Instructions:

Combine sour cream and ranch dip seasoning in a bowl and stir until mixed. Add 2 tablespoons of habanero jam and stir to combine. Taste and add more jam — or a small amount of ghost pepper jam — to reach your preferred heat level. Refrigerate and allow the flavors to meld before serving.

Hahn recommends thinking of the recipe as a flexible method. Onion dip mix can be substituted for ranch, and the type or amount of jam can be adjusted based on your guests' heat preferences.

"I'd always heard start with two things that people are familiar with and add one thing that they're not, and they're more likely to try it or enjoy it," Hahn said.

The full recipe is available at thatdamjam.com, along with a store locator for retail locations. That Dam Jam is also offering a champions bundle featuring both award-winning jams with free shipping for online orders.

This segment aired on CINCY LIFESTYLE and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI.