Connecting with the Community and Supporting Minority-Owned Businesses

The Hoxworth Blood Center is engaging with the community in a very unique way. It's supporting minority-owned businesses and organizations in order to connect with people from all walks of life. You can sign up for an appointment at hoxworth.org or call (513) 451-0190. Be sure to check out the upcoming blood drives with BlaCkOWned and BlaCk Coffee Lounge, then with the Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.