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Come Have Coffee with Rhiannon Hoeweler at MadTree Parks & Rec

This week, Michelle is sitting down with Rhiannon Hoeweler—and she’s sharing some BIG news… she’s officially the CEO of MadTree Brewing!
Come Have Coffee with Rhiannon Hoeweler at MadTree Parks & Rec
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This week, Michelle is sitting down with Rhiannon Hoeweler—and she’s sharing some BIG news… she’s officially the CEO of MadTree Brewing!

And we found the perfect spot for this coffee chat—MadTree Parks and Rec. Think camp vibes, a little nostalgia, and yes… maybe a grown-up beverage on tap. It’s the kind of place that makes you feel like a kid again—just with better snacks and stronger drinks!

We talk about Rhiannon’s journey, what it means to step into leadership, and her powerful reminder that growth isn’t optional—it’s essential.

You’ll leave inspired… and maybe planning your own trip to “camp.”

Trust me—if you haven’t checked out Parks & Rec yet, add it to your list. This one’s for the whole family (with a little something extra for the adults too ).

Now come on… let’s grab that coffee and press play.

Come Have Coffee with Michelle is sponsored by BT Rise

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

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