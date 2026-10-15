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Come Have Coffee with Ray Cappel

We’re having way too much fun with Ray Cappel at Cappels Costume and Party Store, where a trip down the aisles can turn into a full costume change before you know it!
Come Have Coffee with Ray Cappel
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I took “Come Have Coffee with Michelle” a little literally this time… I dressed as the coffee! And Paul? He came as the donut. Now THAT’S a production team!

We’re having way too much fun with Ray Cappel at Cappels Costume and Party Store, where a trip down the aisles can turn into a full costume change before you know it!

Behind all the wigs, masks and mischief is a family business that’s been helping Cincinnati celebrate for generations. Ray shares the story—and I try to stay focused with all those props within reach. You can imagine how that went!

Watch this coffee chat and tell me: What’s the best costume you’ve ever worn?

Come Have Coffee is sponsored by BT Rise

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Michelle Hopkins and Zac Pitts weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9.

Cincy Lifestyle Team

Michelle Hopkins

Mariah Ellis

Zac Pitts

We're heading to the east side! Let's Talk in Madisonville | Oct. 21 from 4-6pm