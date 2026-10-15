Come Have Coffee with Ray Cappel

I took “Come Have Coffee with Michelle” a little literally this time… I dressed as the coffee! And Paul? He came as the donut. Now THAT’S a production team!

We’re having way too much fun with Ray Cappel at Cappels Costume and Party Store, where a trip down the aisles can turn into a full costume change before you know it!

Behind all the wigs, masks and mischief is a family business that’s been helping Cincinnati celebrate for generations. Ray shares the story—and I try to stay focused with all those props within reach. You can imagine how that went!

Watch this coffee chat and tell me: What’s the best costume you’ve ever worn?

Come Have Coffee is sponsored by BT Rise