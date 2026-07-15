Come Have Coffee with Rachel DesRochers

CINCINNATI — Some conversations are simply worth another cup of coffee.

I’m so excited to share this special encore of my "Come Have Coffee with Michelle" conversation with the incredible Rachel DesRochers, founder of Power to Pursue.

Rachel has spent her career helping people discover and pursue what truly matters, and every time we sit down together, I walk away inspired. This interview also holds a special place in my heart because it was part of our Emmy-nominated work—a reminder of the power of authentic conversations and meaningful storytelling.

If you missed it the first time, now’s your chance. And if you’ve already seen it, I think you’ll find something new to take away.

Grab your favorite cup of coffee and join us. I’d love to hear what resonates with you most.

"Come Have Coffee with Michelle" is sponsored by BT RISE.

