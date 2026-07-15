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Come Have Coffee with Rachel DesRochers

Rachel DeRochers, founder of Power to Pursue, has a passion for helping people discover their purpose and power.
Rachel DeRochers, founder of Power to Pursue, sat down with "Cincy Lifestyle's" Michelle Hopkins to talk about building businesses from scratch, helping women find their purpose, and the gratitude practice that changed her life.
Come Have Coffee with Rachel DeRochers
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CINCINNATI — Some conversations are simply worth another cup of coffee.

I’m so excited to share this special encore of my "Come Have Coffee with Michelle" conversation with the incredible Rachel DesRochers, founder of Power to Pursue.

Rachel has spent her career helping people discover and pursue what truly matters, and every time we sit down together, I walk away inspired. This interview also holds a special place in my heart because it was part of our Emmy-nominated work—a reminder of the power of authentic conversations and meaningful storytelling.

If you missed it the first time, now’s your chance. And if you’ve already seen it, I think you’ll find something new to take away.

Grab your favorite cup of coffee and join us. I’d love to hear what resonates with you most.

"Come Have Coffee with Michelle" is sponsored by BT RISE.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Michelle Hopkins weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9.

Cincy Lifestyle Team

Michelle Hopkins

Mariah Ellis

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