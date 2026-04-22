This week on Come Have Coffee with Michelle, she sits down with philanthropist Phillip Holloman—a man whose journey is rooted in family, faith, and legacy.

From a life-shaping moment in the third grade to becoming a powerful voice and champion for social justice, Phillip’s story is one that will stay with you.

They go beyond the surface… into the heart of what drives him, what grounds him, and why his mission matters now more than ever.

☕️ Come have coffee with Phillip Holloman and Michelle—you won’t want to miss this one.

Come Have Coffee is sponsored by BT Rise