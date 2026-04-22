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Come Have Coffee with Phillip Holloman

Come have coffee with Michelle Hopkins and Phillip Holloman as he reflects on family, social justice, and the journey that shaped his leadership and lifelong commitment to helping others
Come Have Coffee with Phillip Holloman
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This week on Come Have Coffee with Michelle, she sits down with philanthropist Phillip Holloman—a man whose journey is rooted in family, faith, and legacy.

From a life-shaping moment in the third grade to becoming a powerful voice and champion for social justice, Phillip’s story is one that will stay with you.

They go beyond the surface… into the heart of what drives him, what grounds him, and why his mission matters now more than ever.

☕️ Come have coffee with Phillip Holloman and Michelle—you won’t want to miss this one.

Come Have Coffee is sponsored by BT Rise

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

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