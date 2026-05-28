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Come Have Coffee with Pavan Parikh

This week on "Come Have Coffee with Michelle," she sits down with Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Pavan Parikh, a community leader and one of the faces helping guide the Cincinnati region’s America 250 celebration as our nation approaches its 250th anniversary.
Come Have Coffee with Pavan Parikh
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CINCINNATI — This week on "Come Have Coffee with Michelle," she sits down with Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Pavan Parikh.

He is also an attorney, a community leader, and one of the faces helping guide the Cincinnati region’s America 250 celebration as our nation approaches its 250th anniversary.

But this conversation goes far beyond titles.

Parikh talks about his personal journey, the lessons that shaped him, the importance of representation, and how he rose into leadership right here in the community he calls home.

He also dives into the significance of the America 250 celebration and why he believes this moment is about more than history — it’s about inspiring the future.

"Come Have Coffee with Michelle" is sponsored by BT RISE.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia and Michelle Hopkins weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9.

Cincy Lifestyle Team
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Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

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