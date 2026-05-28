Come Have Coffee with Pavan Parikh

CINCINNATI — This week on "Come Have Coffee with Michelle," she sits down with Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Pavan Parikh.

He is also an attorney, a community leader, and one of the faces helping guide the Cincinnati region’s America 250 celebration as our nation approaches its 250th anniversary.

But this conversation goes far beyond titles.

Parikh talks about his personal journey, the lessons that shaped him, the importance of representation, and how he rose into leadership right here in the community he calls home.

He also dives into the significance of the America 250 celebration and why he believes this moment is about more than history — it’s about inspiring the future.

"Come Have Coffee with Michelle" is sponsored by BT RISE.

