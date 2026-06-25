Come Have Coffee with Ohio Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel

CINCINNATI — Football. Leadership. Life lessons. And yes… the red vest.

Does former coach and now Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jim Tressel still have that famous red vest? (Spoiler: he has more than 100 sweater vests!)

In this special edition of Come Have Coffee with Michelle, we go beyond the sidelines for a conversation about leadership, purpose, service, and the people who shape our lives. Along the way, we share a few laughs and uncover the stories behind one of Ohio’s most respected leaders.

So grab a cup of coffee and join us for a conversation that’s full of heart—and just might leave you inspired.

"Come Have Coffee with Michelle" is sponsored by BT RISE.