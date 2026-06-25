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Come Have Coffee with Ohio Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel

In this special edition of Come Have Coffee with Michelle, we go beyond the sidelines for a conversation about leadership, purpose, service, and the people who shape our lives. Along the way, we share a few laughs and uncover the stories behind one of Ohio’s most respected leaders.
Come Have Coffee with Ohio Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel
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CINCINNATI — Football. Leadership. Life lessons. And yes… the red vest.

Does former coach and now Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jim Tressel still have that famous red vest? (Spoiler: he has more than 100 sweater vests!)

In this special edition of Come Have Coffee with Michelle, we go beyond the sidelines for a conversation about leadership, purpose, service, and the people who shape our lives. Along the way, we share a few laughs and uncover the stories behind one of Ohio’s most respected leaders.

So grab a cup of coffee and join us for a conversation that’s full of heart—and just might leave you inspired.

"Come Have Coffee with Michelle" is sponsored by BT RISE.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Michelle Hopkins weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9.

Cincy Lifestyle Team

Michelle Hopkins

Mariah Ellis

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