Come Have Coffee with Mollie Lewis of New Riff Distilling

Come Have Coffee with Michelle — featuring Mollie Lewis of New Riff Distilling

This one is special.

I recently sat down with Mollie Lewis, the powerhouse helping lead New Riff Distilling—and the brand behind a bourbon that was just named Best Bourbon in the World. Yes… the world! And guess what? It’s right in our backyard.

We are so proud of Mollie and the incredible team at New Riff. She is a dynamic leader and a woman taking this industry by storm, helping shape the future of bourbon with vision, grit, and excellence.

During our visit, we got an inside tour of the distillery, talked about her journey, and yes… I may have even had a taste. (Carefully, of course! 😉)

Let’s just say bourbon and coffee might be a pairing worth exploring.

You’re going to love Mollie’s story—her leadership, her passion for the craft, and the way she represents our region on the global stage.

Watch the full conversation here and come have coffee with us!

Come Have Coffee is sponsored by BT Rise