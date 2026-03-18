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Come Have Coffee with Mollie Lewis of New Riff Distilling

Something bold is brewing. In this Come Have Coffee conversation, we go inside the distillery behind a bourbon named best in the world.
Come Have Coffee with Mollie Lewis of New Riff Distilling
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Come Have Coffee with Michelle — featuring Mollie Lewis of New Riff Distilling

This one is special.

I recently sat down with Mollie Lewis, the powerhouse helping lead New Riff Distilling—and the brand behind a bourbon that was just named Best Bourbon in the World. Yes… the world! And guess what? It’s right in our backyard.

We are so proud of Mollie and the incredible team at New Riff. She is a dynamic leader and a woman taking this industry by storm, helping shape the future of bourbon with vision, grit, and excellence.

During our visit, we got an inside tour of the distillery, talked about her journey, and yes… I may have even had a taste. (Carefully, of course! 😉)

Let’s just say bourbon and coffee might be a pairing worth exploring.

You’re going to love Mollie’s story—her leadership, her passion for the craft, and the way she represents our region on the global stage.

Watch the full conversation here and come have coffee with us!

Come Have Coffee is sponsored by BT Rise

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Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
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Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

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