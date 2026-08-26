Come Have Coffee with Moira Weir

This week on Come Have Coffee with Michelle, I’m sitting down with Moira Weir, President & CEO of United Way of Greater Cincinnati, and we’re getting to know the woman behind the title.

We talk about why backpacks get her so excited, the experience of fostering a child, and how that journey helped shape her deep commitment to children and families.

You’ll hear why this work is so personal for Moira — and why she believes every child and every family deserves the opportunity to live up to their full potential.

This conversation has heart, purpose and a few things you may not know about Moira.

This is one you don’t want to miss!

Come Have Coffee with Michelle is sponsored by BT RISE.