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Come Have Coffee with Moira Weir

This week on Come Have Coffee with Michelle, I’m sitting down with Moira Weir, President &amp; CEO of United Way of Greater Cincinnati, and we’re getting to know the woman behind the title.
Come Have Coffee with Moira Weir
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This week on Come Have Coffee with Michelle, I’m sitting down with Moira Weir, President & CEO of United Way of Greater Cincinnati, and we’re getting to know the woman behind the title.

We talk about why backpacks get her so excited, the experience of fostering a child, and how that journey helped shape her deep commitment to children and families.

You’ll hear why this work is so personal for Moira — and why she believes every child and every family deserves the opportunity to live up to their full potential.

This conversation has heart, purpose and a few things you may not know about Moira.

This is one you don’t want to miss!

Come Have Coffee with Michelle is sponsored by BT RISE.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Michelle Hopkins weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9.

Cincy Lifestyle Team

Michelle Hopkins

Mariah Ellis

Help a local child receive a new bed of their own! Call Thursday, 4-7:30p