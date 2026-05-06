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Come Have Coffee with Meggan Thompson

This week Michelle had the absolute pleasure of sitting down with Meggan Thompson, President &amp; CEO of Dress for Success Cincinnati.
Come Have Coffee with Meggan Thompson
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Some stories don’t just inspire you… they stay with you—and this is one of them.

This week Michelle had the absolute pleasure of sitting down with Meggan Thompson, President & CEO of Dress for Success Cincinnati.

Meggan’s journey? Not a straight line—and she’ll be the first to tell you that. It’s been filled with hills, valleys, and powerful lessons along the way. But here’s the beauty: every step has shaped the leader she is today. And now, she’s pouring that wisdom right back into the mission—helping women step into confidence, careers, and new chapters.

They talk about where the organization is headed, the impact already being made, and why the future under her leadership is so incredibly bright.

Trust us… you’re going to want to meet this remarkable leader and hear her story.

Come have coffee with us!

Come Have Coffee with Michelle is sponsored by BT RISE

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
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Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

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