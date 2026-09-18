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Come Have Coffee with Leslie Mooney

Blink returns to Cincinnati with more than 100 new installations, murals, a drone show, and the Blink Night Run. Come Have Coffee with Producer Leslie Mooney to hear what visitors can expect.
Come Have Coffee with Leslie Mooney
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Let’s get BLINKified!

Cincinnati, get ready — BLINK is coming! And this week on Come Have Coffee with Michelle, I’m sitting down with Leslie Mooney, Executive Director and Producer of the fabulous art and light experience that has become such a point of pride for our city.

We’ll get to know Leslie a little better, hear about the journey that brought her to BLINK, and get a sneak peek at what’s new, exciting and absolutely can’t-miss this year.

Millions of people. Blocks of breathtaking art, light, sound and creativity. And it all happens right here in Cincinnati.

Come have coffee with us — and let’s get BLINKified!

Come Have Coffee with Michelle is sponsored by BT Rise.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Michelle Hopkins weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9.

Cincy Lifestyle Team

Michelle Hopkins

Mariah Ellis

Listening to your concerns and helping find solutions.