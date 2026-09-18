Come Have Coffee with Leslie Mooney

Let’s get BLINKified!

Cincinnati, get ready — BLINK is coming! And this week on Come Have Coffee with Michelle, I’m sitting down with Leslie Mooney, Executive Director and Producer of the fabulous art and light experience that has become such a point of pride for our city.

We’ll get to know Leslie a little better, hear about the journey that brought her to BLINK, and get a sneak peek at what’s new, exciting and absolutely can’t-miss this year.

Millions of people. Blocks of breathtaking art, light, sound and creativity. And it all happens right here in Cincinnati.

Come have coffee with us — and let’s get BLINKified!

Come Have Coffee with Michelle is sponsored by BT Rise.