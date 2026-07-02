Come Have Coffee with John Faherty

CINCINNATI — Some places hold books, others hold history, and then there are places that hold stories waiting to be discovered.

This week on Come Have Coffee with Michelle, I had the pleasure of sitting down with John Faherty from the historic Mercantile Library. Tucked away in the heart of downtown Cincinnati, this incredible treasure has been inspiring readers, writers, and lifelong learners for generations.

Over a cup of coffee, we talked about the library’s rich history, why it continues to matter today, and how it’s creating community through literature, conversation, and a genuine love of ideas.

Whether you’re an avid reader or simply curious about one of Cincinnati’s hidden gems, I think you’ll enjoy this one.

Grab your favorite cup and join us for another meaningful conversation.

"Come Have Coffee with Michelle" is sponsored by BT RISE.

