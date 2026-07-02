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Come Have Coffee with John Faherty

This week on Come Have Coffee with Michelle, she speaks with John Faherty from the historic Mercantile Library about the library's rich history, why it continues to matter and how it creates community.
Come Have Coffee with John Faherty
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CINCINNATI — Some places hold books, others hold history, and then there are places that hold stories waiting to be discovered.

This week on Come Have Coffee with Michelle, I had the pleasure of sitting down with John Faherty from the historic Mercantile Library. Tucked away in the heart of downtown Cincinnati, this incredible treasure has been inspiring readers, writers, and lifelong learners for generations.

Over a cup of coffee, we talked about the library’s rich history, why it continues to matter today, and how it’s creating community through literature, conversation, and a genuine love of ideas.

Whether you’re an avid reader or simply curious about one of Cincinnati’s hidden gems, I think you’ll enjoy this one.

Grab your favorite cup and join us for another meaningful conversation.

"Come Have Coffee with Michelle" is sponsored by BT RISE.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Michelle Hopkins weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9.

Cincy Lifestyle Team

Michelle Hopkins

Mariah Ellis

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