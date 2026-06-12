Come Have Coffee with Jocile Ehrlich

CINCINNATI — For nearly 100 years, the Better Business Bureau has been helping consumers make smart decisions and avoid costly scams. But behind the BBB logo is a remarkable leader with a fascinating story of her own.

This week on Come Have Coffee with Michelle, I sit down with Jocile Ehrlich, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Cincinnati, to talk about her journey, the evolution of the BBB, and why protecting consumers is more important than ever.

From memorable career moments to practical advice that could save you time, money, and frustration, this conversation is filled with insight, laughter, and lessons learned along the way.

Grab a cup of coffee and join us for a conversation you won’t want to miss.