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Come Have Coffee with Jocile Ehrlich

This week on Come Have Coffee with Michelle, Michelle Hopkins sits down with Jocile Ehrlich, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Cincinnati, to talk about her journey, the evolution of the BBB, and why protecting consumers is more important than ever.
Come Have Coffee with Jocile Erlich
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CINCINNATI — For nearly 100 years, the Better Business Bureau has been helping consumers make smart decisions and avoid costly scams. But behind the BBB logo is a remarkable leader with a fascinating story of her own.

This week on Come Have Coffee with Michelle, I sit down with Jocile Ehrlich, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Cincinnati, to talk about her journey, the evolution of the BBB, and why protecting consumers is more important than ever.

From memorable career moments to practical advice that could save you time, money, and frustration, this conversation is filled with insight, laughter, and lessons learned along the way.

Grab a cup of coffee and join us for a conversation you won’t want to miss.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Michelle Hopkins weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9.

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

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