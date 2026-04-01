Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
26  WX Alerts
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Come Have Coffee with Jeff Berding at TQL Stadium

Michelle Hopkins had the chance to sit down with Jeff Berding, co-CEO and President of FC Cincinnati, and they covered it all.
Come Have Coffee with Jeff Berding at TQL Stadium
Posted

If you caught Cincy Lifestyle, then you already know… this one was fun.

Michelle Hopkins had the chance to sit down with Jeff Berding—co-CEO and President of FC Cincinnati—and they covered it all.

From the energy of this season and what’s ahead for the club… to leadership, vision, and yes—his love for karaoke (you KNOW she had to go there).

And then… there’s that hidden gem inside TQL Stadium 👀

The speakeasy. The vibe. The experience. Let’s just say—it’s very Cincinnati.

If you missed it, be sure to check it out—and as always… thanks for coming along for the coffee.

Come Have Coffee with Michelle is sponsored by BT RISE.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Get MORE in your morning! Watch Good Morning Tri-State | 4:30-7AM