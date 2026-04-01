Come Have Coffee with Jeff Berding at TQL Stadium

If you caught Cincy Lifestyle, then you already know… this one was fun.

Michelle Hopkins had the chance to sit down with Jeff Berding—co-CEO and President of FC Cincinnati—and they covered it all.

From the energy of this season and what’s ahead for the club… to leadership, vision, and yes—his love for karaoke (you KNOW she had to go there).

And then… there’s that hidden gem inside TQL Stadium 👀

The speakeasy. The vibe. The experience. Let’s just say—it’s very Cincinnati.

If you missed it, be sure to check it out—and as always… thanks for coming along for the coffee.

Come Have Coffee with Michelle is sponsored by BT RISE.