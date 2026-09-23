Come Have Coffee with Hilarious Scales

THIS IS ONE YOU GOTTA SEE!

What happens when Hood News meets Come Have Coffee with Michelle? Let’s just say… things got a little WILD. ☕️

I sat down with the one and only Hilarious Scales to talk about the incredible rise of Hood News, how he turned laughs and social media into a growing brand — and why corporations are taking notice as they look for authentic ways to connect with new audiences.

But talking about content wasn’t enough…

We had to create some of our OWN!

I laughed. I learned. I may have even gotten a little Hood Newsified.

This is creativity, entrepreneurship and pure FUN all rolled into one cup of coffee.

☕️ Trust me — take a look. This is one you gotta see!

Come Have Coffee with Michelle is sponsored by BT Rise