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Come Have Coffee with Hilarious Scales

Hilarious Scales joins Michelle to talk about the unscripted videos behind Hood News, the millions of views they’ve reached, and the chance he took on himself.
Come Have Coffee with Hilarious Scales
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THIS IS ONE YOU GOTTA SEE!

What happens when Hood News meets Come Have Coffee with Michelle? Let’s just say… things got a little WILD. ☕️

I sat down with the one and only Hilarious Scales to talk about the incredible rise of Hood News, how he turned laughs and social media into a growing brand — and why corporations are taking notice as they look for authentic ways to connect with new audiences.

But talking about content wasn’t enough…

We had to create some of our OWN!

I laughed. I learned. I may have even gotten a little Hood Newsified.

This is creativity, entrepreneurship and pure FUN all rolled into one cup of coffee.

☕️ Trust me — take a look. This is one you gotta see!

Come Have Coffee with Michelle is sponsored by BT Rise

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Michelle Hopkins weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9.

Cincy Lifestyle Team

Michelle Hopkins

Mariah Ellis

This Wednesday! Listening to your concerns and helping find solutions.