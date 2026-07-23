Come Have Coffee with Heather Britt

Heather Britt has always believed dance is for everyone. Now, as president and CEO of Dancefix, she is putting that belief into action at a new location in the Walnut Hills neighborhood, and building something far bigger than a dance studio.

"Tearing down the rules that people think exist for dance and saying, no, actually, this is for everyone," Britt said. "It's a way that we can communicate. It's a way we can bond and connect and work out our mental, you know, stress, work out, have healthy bodies, all of the things."

The move from Blue Ash to Walnut Hills was intentional. For Britt, being embedded in the community is central to the Dancefix mission.

"To be able to be in the middle of a community and really service the community here in Walnut Hills. It's exactly what I've always wanted to do," Britt said.

Dancefix continues to offer a wide range of classes, from ballet to dance cardio. One of the newest offerings — an R&B and soul line dancing class held outdoors — has become a standout hit, drawing as many as 120 participants per class from as far away as Mason.

"It's an R&B and soul line dancing class outside right here, and then it's a really nice, like, you know, diverse mixed group of people that maybe wouldn't necessarily come together otherwise. It's been really cool," Britt said.

For Britt, dance is also deeply personal. She credits the practice with helping her through her own health journey.

"It's healing for me personally through my health journey, and I'm on the other side of it, yeah, and so it's a whole new chapter and I just want to take others along with me, you know, on that and get them all moving and feeling good, moving and grooving," Britt said.

That desire to bring others along inspired the creation of the Dancefix Foundation. Britt traces her commitment to accessible arts education back to her own experience at the School for Creative and Performing Arts.

"Without that school, I wouldn't be where I am today, you know, it was free. It was part of my day. It was high quality arts instruction, which is really important to me and so filling the gaps for access really," Britt said.

The foundation is doing exactly that: providing dance programming for elementary school students, offering free weekly community dance classes open to anyone, and extending access to cancer patients and caregivers.

Britt acknowledges the scope of what she has taken on.

"I'm literally like, 'Really?' I added a whole other position and job, but it has been the dream," she said. "It's been on the bucket list and I before I was even, you know, starting Dancefix, I've always done community work and through Dancefix community work and it's like what are the, you know, who are we not reaching through dance. Let's reach them. So that's, that's what we're doing."

"Come Have Coffee with Michelle" is sponsored by BT RISE.

This sponsored segment aired on CINCY LIFESTYLE and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI.