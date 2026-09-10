Come Have Coffee with Galen Gordon

LET’S CHECK IN!

What happens when a former Payless shoe store becomes one of downtown Cincinnati’s most distinctive boutique hotels? You get a place that feels like Cincinnati, in Cincinnati.

This week on Come Have Coffee with Michelle, I’m checking in at the Kinley Cincinnati with its new General Manager, Galen E. Gordon — a hometown guy now leading a hotel that’s all about connection, character and a warm welcome.

Kinley is intimate, intentionally different and filled with touches you won’t find everywhere. And its smaller size? That’s part of the charm. It’s designed to make your stay feel a little more personal.

We’ll talk about the story behind the hotel, what makes it unique, and meet the Cincinnati native now at the helm.

Coffee is ready. The room is waiting. Let’s go have coffee with Galen Gordon — and check in at the Kinley!

Come Have Coffee with Michelle is sponsored by BT Rise