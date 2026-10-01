Come Have Coffee with Findlay Market CEO Kelly Lanser

From student to CEO — now THAT is a full-circle Findlay Market story!

I had such a fun time having coffee with Kelly Lanser, CEO of one of Cincinnati’s most beloved treasures.

We talked about her journey, the people and personalities who make Findlay Market so special, and what’s ahead as the Market gets ready to celebrate an incredible 175 years!

And of course, we couldn’t just sit and sip — we had to get out and experience a little Market magic!

If you missed today’s Come Have Coffee with Michelle, grab your coffee and come along!

Come Have Coffee with Michelle is sponsored by BT Rise