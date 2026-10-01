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Come Have Coffee with Findlay Market CEO Kelly Lanser

What makes Findlay Market feel like family? CEO Kelly Lanser shares the traditions, merchants, and community connections that keep people coming back week after week.
Come Have Coffee with Findlay Market CEO Kelly Lanser
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From student to CEO — now THAT is a full-circle Findlay Market story!

I had such a fun time having coffee with Kelly Lanser, CEO of one of Cincinnati’s most beloved treasures.

We talked about her journey, the people and personalities who make Findlay Market so special, and what’s ahead as the Market gets ready to celebrate an incredible 175 years!

And of course, we couldn’t just sit and sip — we had to get out and experience a little Market magic!

If you missed today’s Come Have Coffee with Michelle, grab your coffee and come along!

Come Have Coffee with Michelle is sponsored by BT Rise

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Michelle Hopkins and Zac Pitts weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9.

Cincy Lifestyle Team

Michelle Hopkins

Mariah Ellis

Zac Pitts

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