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Come Have Coffee with Donna King

This week on Come Have Coffee, Michelle is sitting down with the queen herself—Donna King of Queen City Sausage—and trust us… this one is juicy in all the right ways.
Come Have Coffee with Donna King
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Cincinnati… you know we don’t play when it comes to pork.

This week on Come Have Coffee, Michelle is sitting down with the queen herself—Donna King of Queen City Sausage—and trust us… this one is juicy in all the right ways.

We’re talking legacy, flavor, and a little Porkopolis pride… AND she takes Michelle behind the scenes to where the magic actually happens. 👀

With grilling season right around the corner, consider this your official sign to get fired up.

Coffee + sausage + Cincinnati history? Now THAT’S a combo.

Come Have Coffee with Michelle is sponsored by BT Rise

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

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