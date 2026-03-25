Come Have Coffee with Donna King

Cincinnati… you know we don’t play when it comes to pork.

This week on Come Have Coffee, Michelle is sitting down with the queen herself—Donna King of Queen City Sausage—and trust us… this one is juicy in all the right ways.

We’re talking legacy, flavor, and a little Porkopolis pride… AND she takes Michelle behind the scenes to where the magic actually happens. 👀

With grilling season right around the corner, consider this your official sign to get fired up.

Coffee + sausage + Cincinnati history? Now THAT’S a combo.

Come Have Coffee with Michelle is sponsored by BT Rise