CINCINNATI — This week on Come Have Coffee with "Cincy Lifestyle's" Michelle Hopkins sits down with a respected physician, community voice and fighter.

The one and only Doc Keith Melvin is now a three-time cancer survivor facing his latest battle with remarkable strength and resilience.

But if you know Doc, you know this conversation is not just about cancer. It’s about courage, faith, humor and helping others.

This is an honest, heartfelt, inspiring conversation you do not want to miss.

Come Have Coffee with Doc Keith Melvin.

