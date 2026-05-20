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Come Have Coffee with Doc Keith Melvin

This week on Come Have Coffee with Michelle, she sits down with the one and only Doc Keith Melvin - a respected physician, community voice and fighter.
Come Have Coffee with Doc Keith Melvin
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CINCINNATI — This week on Come Have Coffee with "Cincy Lifestyle's" Michelle Hopkins sits down with a respected physician, community voice and fighter.

The one and only Doc Keith Melvin is now a three-time cancer survivor facing his latest battle with remarkable strength and resilience.

But if you know Doc, you know this conversation is not just about cancer. It’s about courage, faith, humor and helping others. 

This is an honest, heartfelt, inspiring conversation you do not want to miss.

Come Have Coffee with Doc Keith Melvin.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Join WCPO 9 to find solutions for violence in Cincinnati, TODAY from 4-7pm