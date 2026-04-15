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Come Have Coffee with Deni Tato

What if one number could explain why you do what you do? The Enneagram looks beyond behavior and into your motivation, your identity, and your true nature. Come have coffee with Deni Tato.
Come Have Coffee with Deni Tato
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In this episode of Come Have Coffee with Michelle, we go beyond surface-level and dig into something deeper—not just what you do, but why you do it.

Deni Tato, CEO of Corporate Consciousness, brings such a powerful perspective to understanding ourselves and each other—and in a world where connection matters more than ever, that kind of insight is invaluable.

If you missed it, or need to watch it again (you just might!), take a moment and lean in.

You may walk away seeing yourself—and others—a little differently.

Come Have Coffee is sponsored by BT Rise

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Let's find solutions together!