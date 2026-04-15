Come Have Coffee with Deni Tato

In this episode of Come Have Coffee with Michelle, we go beyond surface-level and dig into something deeper—not just what you do, but why you do it.

Deni Tato, CEO of Corporate Consciousness, brings such a powerful perspective to understanding ourselves and each other—and in a world where connection matters more than ever, that kind of insight is invaluable.

If you missed it, or need to watch it again (you just might!), take a moment and lean in.

You may walk away seeing yourself—and others—a little differently.

Come Have Coffee is sponsored by BT Rise