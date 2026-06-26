Come Have Coffee with Dan Hoard

CINCINNATI — What happens when you put two people who love storytelling together over a cup of coffee?

A whole lot of laughter, great memories, and a conversation you won’t want to miss.

This week on "Come Have Coffee with Michelle," I had the pleasure of sitting down with my friend Dan Hoard. We talked about his incredible career, his love for Cincinnati, and even shared a few stories you may have never heard before. It was one of those interviews that reminds you why authentic conversations matter.

I have a feeling you’ll walk away feeling like you’ve had coffee with us, too.

"Come Have Coffee with Michelle" is sponsored by BT RISE.

