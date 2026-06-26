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Come Have Coffee with Dan Hoard

This week on Come Have Coffee with Michelle, she had the pleasure of sitting down with my friend Dan Hoard. We talked about his incredible career, his love for Cincinnati, and even shared a few stories you may have never heard before.
Come Have Coffee with Dan Hoard
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CINCINNATI — What happens when you put two people who love storytelling together over a cup of coffee?

A whole lot of laughter, great memories, and a conversation you won’t want to miss.

This week on "Come Have Coffee with Michelle," I had the pleasure of sitting down with my friend Dan Hoard. We talked about his incredible career, his love for Cincinnati, and even shared a few stories you may have never heard before. It was one of those interviews that reminds you why authentic conversations matter.

I have a feeling you’ll walk away feeling like you’ve had coffee with us, too.

"Come Have Coffee with Michelle" is sponsored by BT RISE.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Michelle Hopkins weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9.

Cincy Lifestyle Team

Michelle Hopkins

Mariah Ellis

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