Come Have Coffee with Barbara Turner and Tiffany Coleman

The FIRE is coming to Cincinnati this October!
Come Have Coffee with Michelle is going inside the newly renovated convention center for a special sneak peek at what you can expect at this year’s FIRE Women’s Conference!
I’m sitting down with Barbara Turner and Tiffany Coleman to talk about what’s in store — inspiration, connection, powerful conversations and an experience designed to ignite women to dream bigger, lead boldly and lift one another along the way.
☕ Come have coffee with us and get a preview of what’s coming this October!
📺 Come Have Coffee with Michelle Wednesdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9
Come Have Coffee with Michelle is sponsored by BT Rise