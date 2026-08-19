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Come Have Coffee with Barbara Turner and Tiffany Coleman

Michelle gets a behind-the-scenes look at the F.I.R.E. Women’s Conference, its move to First Financial Center, and the mother-daughter duo leading the event.
Come Have Coffee with Barbara Turner and Tiffany Coleman
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The FIRE is coming to Cincinnati this October!

Come Have Coffee with Michelle is going inside the newly renovated convention center for a special sneak peek at what you can expect at this year’s FIRE Women’s Conference!

I’m sitting down with Barbara Turner and Tiffany Coleman to talk about what’s in store — inspiration, connection, powerful conversations and an experience designed to ignite women to dream bigger, lead boldly and lift one another along the way.

☕ Come have coffee with us and get a preview of what’s coming this October!

📺 Come Have Coffee with Michelle Wednesdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9

Come Have Coffee with Michelle is sponsored by BT Rise

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Michelle Hopkins weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9.

Cincy Lifestyle Team

Michelle Hopkins

Mariah Ellis

Mason, Let's Talk! Join us Sept. 2nd at The Common Beer Company | 4-6P