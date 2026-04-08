Come Have Coffee with Angie Frith

Some stories feel personal… and this is one of them.

In the latest Come Have Coffee with Michelle, our guest is Angie Frith, CEO of St. Rita School for the Deaf—but her connection to the school goes far beyond her title.

This is not just where she leads… it’s where her heart lives.

For 110 years, St. Rita has been transforming lives—creating a space where children are seen, understood, and empowered to find their voice. And Angie is carrying that mission forward with passion, purpose, and deep personal commitment.

You can feel it when you walk through the doors. You can see it in the students. And you will absolutely feel it in this story. This is one that will touch your heart. 💛

Let’s lift up and support the incredible work happening there every single day.

COME HAVE COFFEE WITH MICHELLE IS SPONSORED BY BT RISE