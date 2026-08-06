Come Have Coffee with Amy Spiller

What does it take to lead one of the region’s largest energy companies?

This week on Come Have Coffee with Michelle, I sat down with Amy Spiller, President of Duke Energy Ohio & Kentucky—and we didn’t just talk over coffee. We rolled out the yoga mats!

Amy took me to one of her favorite places to recharge, and along the way we talked about:

✨ Her leadership journey

✨ How she handles customer concerns about energy bills

✨ The importance of finding balance in a demanding role

✨ The many ways Duke Energy is investing in and giving back to our local communities

It’s an honest, insightful conversation that might even inspire you to bring your own yoga mat.

☕ Join us for Come Have Coffee with Michelle—where every conversation goes beyond the title and gets to the heart of the person.

Come Have Coffee with Michelle is sponsored by BT Rise