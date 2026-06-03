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Come Have Coffee with Adam Symson

"Cincy Lifestyle's" Michelle Hopkins sat down for a special edition of Come Have Coffee with Michelle with Adam Symson, president and CEO of The E.W. Scripps Company, the corporate parent of WCPO 9 News.
Come Have Coffee with Adam Symson
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CINCINNATI — What’s it like to lead one of America’s most iconic media companies during a time of unprecedented change?

"Cincy Lifestyle's" Michelle Hopkins sat down for a special edition of Come Have Coffee with Michelle with Adam Symson, president and CEO of The E.W. Scripps Company, the corporate parent of WCPO 9 News.

Her conversation with Symson goes far beyond the boardroom. They talk about navigating the rapidly changing media landscape, tough decisions, lessons learned during challenging moments, the future of journalism, and what keeps him optimistic about what’s ahead.

And because it’s "Come Have Coffee with Michelle," they also get personal: What does he do when he’s not leading a national media company? What brings him joy? And what does he really think about "Come Have Coffee with Michelle"?

His answer surprised her!

Grab a cup of coffee and join us for a candid conversation about leadership, change, resilience, and the human side of the corner office.

"Come Have Coffee with Michelle" is sponsored by BT RISE.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia and Michelle Hopkins weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9.

Cincy Lifestyle Team
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Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

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