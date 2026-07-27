'Cincy Lifestyle' receives 2 regional Emmy Awards for 'Coffee with Michelle' segments

CINCINNATI — The Ohio Valley Regional Emmy Awards honored "Cincy Lifestyle," WCPO's morning lifestyle show, over the weekend with a pair of statuettes.

Program host Michelle Hopkins was one of the WCPO 9 staffers who attended the ceremony in Louisville.

"Cincy Lifestyle's" "Coffee with Michelle" segment received awards for "Interview/Discussion" and "Talk Program" for Hopkins and videographer/editor Paul Grundy.

The station itself won a total of 12 Emmy awards, including awards for anchor Tanya O'Roarke, investigative reporter Paula Christian, senior reporter Keith BieryGolick, reporter Valerie Lyons and videographers Lot Tan, Raymond Pfeffer, Maddy Schmidt and Dwyane Slavey and "A New Day" host Tiana Henry.

"I'm still on cloud nine," Hopkins said during Monday morning's show. "We are thrilled beyond belief for the recognition and congratulations to all of my WCPO 9 colleagues."

She said the station won more regional Emmy Awards than any other station in Cincinnati.

"I feel so thankful, grateful and blessed to be able to do this work every day," Hopkins said.

